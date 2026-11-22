Indian men’s hockey team clinch series against New Zealand despite 2-2 draw in final game

India finished their New Zealand tour unbeaten after a 2-2 draw in the third match. A 3-2 win in the series opener helped them secure the three-match series 1-0

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The Indian men’s hockey team finished their three-match tour of New Zealand unbeaten after playing out a 2-2 draw against the hosts in the third and final match of the India-New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity event on Sunday. The result helped India win the series 1-0, having registered one victory and two draws across the three matches.

India had started the series with a 3-2 win over New Zealand on November 19. They followed it up with a 2-2 draw in the second match before ending the tour with another stalemate at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium.

New Zealand made a positive start to the final match and took the lead in the ninth minute. Dylan Thomas converted a penalty corner to put the hosts ahead and give India an early challenge.

However, the visitors responded seven minutes later. Indian captain Sanjay converted a penalty corner in the 16th minute to bring his team back into the contest. India continued to put pressure on the New Zealand defence and took the lead just two minutes later.

Karthi Selvam scored a field goal in the 18th minute to put India 2-1 ahead. The visitors managed to hold on to their advantage for most of the match, while New Zealand continued to search for an equaliser.

The hosts eventually found their breakthrough in the 55th minute. Benji Culhane scored a field goal to make it 2-2 and bring New Zealand back into the match.

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Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but neither side could find another goal. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, allowing India to finish the series without a defeat.

The three-match series was organised to mark 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand. The relationship dates back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring legendary Major Dhyan Chand toured New Zealand.

The centenary event celebrated the shared sporting history of the two nations and provided another opportunity to strengthen their hockey ties.

India will take confidence from their unbeaten run in the series, having scored seven goals across three matches while conceding six. Although they could not win the final two encounters, the opening victory proved enough to secure the series.