Indian women’s Hockey team breaks into FIH top five for first time after splendid 6-2 Asian Champions Trophy win over China

India reached a historic milestone by climbing to fifth in the FIH World Rankings, their highest-ever position since rankings were introduced in 2003

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File photo of the Indian women's hockey team. (Photo: Hockey India/X)

The Indian women’s hockey team has reached a major milestone by achieving its highest-ever position in the FIH World Rankings. India climbed to fifth place after registering an impressive 6-2 victory over China in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal today.

This is the first time the Indian women’s team has broken into the top five since the International Hockey Federation introduced its world rankings in October 2003.

India’s previous best ranking was sixth, which the team achieved in May-June 2022 following a strong campaign in the FIH Pro League. The team also held the sixth position in 2023.

India’s rise to fifth also saw China drop to eighth in the latest rankings. The victory was particularly significant as it was India’s biggest win against China in the history of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. The previous best was a 4-2 victory in the 2013 edition.

. ! – ! In a remarkable achievement, after beating Japan today at Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team has climbed to its best ever World No. 4 rank in the FIH Rankings, surpassing its own record of World No. 5 created just 24 hours ago! Another historic milestone for Indian women’s hockey as the team continues to raise the bar and reach new heights on the international stage! #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHWorldRankings #IndianHockey — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 25, 2026

Deepika leads India to dominant win over China

India produced an impressive performance against China at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Forward Deepika was the standout performer, scoring a hat-trick in the first quarter to put India in a commanding position. Lalremsiami extended the hosts’ lead in the 19th minute, while Neha scored another goal in the 22nd minute to make it 5-1 at half-time.

Sakshi Rana added India’s sixth goal in the 33rd minute as the hosts maintained their control over the contest. China managed to score twice but could not prevent India from securing a convincing 6-2 victory.

The win was India’s fourth consecutive victory in the tournament after earlier defeating Malaysia 4-1, South Korea 2-1 and Thailand 7-0. The result also strengthened India’s position in the race for the title.

A memorable year for Indian women’s hockey

The rise to fifth in the world rankings comes after a successful year for Indian women’s hockey. The team kicked-off 2026 by qualifying for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup before winning the FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Auckland back in June.

India won all five matches in the competition and secured promotion to the FIH Pro League.

The team also finished fifth at the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, registering its best performance at the tournament since 1974.

Another major achievement came at the Asian Games in Japan, where India won the women’s hockey gold medal after a gap of 44 years. The victory also secured direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.