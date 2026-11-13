IOA calls Hockey India’s delay in Bholanath Singh inquiry ‘Unacceptable’, demands immediate release of funds

The Indian Olympic Association has criticised Hockey India for failing to release funds for an independent inquiry into harassment allegations against Secretary General Bholanath Singh.

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Hockey India secretary Bholanath Singh (Photo: X)

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has criticised Hockey India (HI) for failing to release funds for an independent inquiry committee set up to investigate harassment allegations against its Secretary General, Bholanath Singh. The IOA has called the delay “unacceptable” and said the lack of financial support is stopping the committee from starting its work.

The four-member panel was formed nearly two months ago to look into allegations of harassment and intimidation made by former India women’s hockey captain and Hockey India executive board member Asunta Lakra against Bholanath Singh. However, the committee has not yet started its investigation.

IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer has now written to Hockey India officials, asking them to release the required money without any further delay so that the inquiry can begin.

IOA Questions Hockey India’s Delay In Releasing Funds

In his communication to Hockey India office-bearers, Iyer expressed concern over the delay and stressed the need for an independent and timely investigation.

“…the IOA takes serious note of Hockey India’s failure to provide the requisite financial assistance, which has consequently impeded the functioning of the Inquiry Committee.

“Such inaction is unacceptable, particularly given the importance of ensuring a timely and independent inquiry into the allegations,” Iyer wrote in his e-mail.

He also asked the federation to take immediate action and make the required funds available to the panel.

“Accordingly, the immediate release of the requisite funds without any further delay is the need of the hour to ensure that the Inquiry Committee constituted by the IOA is able to commence its proceedings forthwith,” he added.

Bholanath Singh Raises Conflict Of Interest Concern

The latest development came after Bholanath Singh responded to repeated reminders from Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey about releasing the money.

Singh said he should not sign the cheque because the allegations under investigation had been made against him. He felt that signing the payment himself could create a conflict of interest. Instead, he asked Tirkey to visit the Hockey India office and sign the cheque along with the treasurer.

“There seems no impediment in release of the amount to the committee. As some false allegations are alleged against me in the circumstances as there is direct conflict of interest in the matter. Therefore, I should not sign the cheque for the committee as this would not be appropriate in the fairness of the enquiry committee,” Bholanath wrote.

What Are The Allegations Against Bholanath Singh?

The IOA formed the committee following a direction from the Sports Ministry. It is headed by retired High Court judge Justice Deepa Sharma, while former track-and-field athlete Vandana Rao, former women’s hockey captain Mamta Kharb and lawyer Sitwat Nabi are the other members.

Hockey India has been asked to cover the committee’s expenses, including professional fees, honorarium, travel, accommodation and other costs.

Lakra accused Bholanath Singh of threatening and harassing her after she raised concerns over alleged sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand by local coach Sudhir Golla. The independent panel is expected to examine the allegations and conduct a fair inquiry.