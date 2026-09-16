Pakistan refuse to play Asian Champions Trophy 2026 hockey tournament in India, request world body to…

Pakistan has refused to play the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in India and has requested the Asian Hockey Federation to consider THIS major change.

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Pakistan Hockey Team seeks neutral venue for Asian Champions Trophy 2026. (Photo: Hockey India)

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to either relocate the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 or move all of Pakistan’s matches to a neutral venue. The decision comes amid the current sensitive bilateral situation and security conditions between Pakistan and India.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Punjab’s Mohali and Jalandhar from October 27 to November 5. Hosts India, along with Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea, are expected to take part.

Official statement from PHF President

In an official statement, President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, said:“The Pakistan Hockey Federation has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 tournament or shift all of Pakistan’s matches to a neutral venue.

“This decision has been made in light of the current sensitive bilateral situation and security conditions between Pakistan and India, ensuring a safe, dignified, and conducive environment for our national players and officials.”

“Pakistan remains fully committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and the global promotion of hockey. We are prepared to play against all FIH member nations, including India, and stand firmly by the principle of keeping sports separate from politics.”

“We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will favorably consider our honorable proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan’s uninterrupted and full participation.”

Focus on player safety

The PHF has made it clear that the request is aimed at protecting the safety and dignity of its players and officials. The federation has stressed that it wants to continue taking part in the competition and is ready to face every team, including India, provided the matches are held in a neutral and secure environment.

Earlier, there had been questions over whether Pakistan would receive government clearance to travel to India for the multi-nation event. The latest statement shows the federation is now actively seeking a change of venue for its own matches or the entire tournament.

Tournament still on track in India

Hockey India has already announced the schedule, with league matches planned in Jalandhar and the semi-finals and final in Mohali. The Asian Hockey Federation is yet to respond to Pakistan’s request.

The coming days will decide whether the tournament remains fully in India or if a neutral venue solution is found for Pakistan’s participation.