Pakistan to visit India for the Asian Hockey Champions trophy? Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says…

India won the previous two editions of the tournament, lifting the trophy in Chennai in 2023 and then retaining it in Hulunbuir, China, in 2024

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India vs Pakistan at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. (Credits: X)

Pakistan is expected to take part in the Men’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in India next month with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirming the possible development earlier today. The tournament will bring six teams together and will be played across Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.

India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia and Korea are the six teams confirmed for the competition. Oman and Bangladesh have been kept as reserve teams in case any of the participating sides withdraw.

Speaking about Pakistan’s participation, Mann said India’s policy allows the two countries to compete against each other in multi-national events, even though bilateral sporting contests between them remain restricted.

“There is no problem in multi-national tournaments. May be individual series (India and Pakistan) cannot take place,” Mann said when asked if the required clearances had been received for Pakistan’s participation.

Also Read: Kabaddi at Asian Games 2026: Meet the captains of all participating nations – Everything you need to know

The Indian government’s policy on sporting ties with Pakistan does not allow bilateral engagements. The restriction comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, and India’s subsequent military action.

At the same time, the Sports Ministry has maintained that Indian and Pakistani athletes can compete against each other in multi-lateral events, in line with the Olympic Charter. India has also said it will not prevent Pakistani athletes from entering the country for such competitions.

Pakistan, however, had pulled out of the Junior World Cup hockey tournament in Tamil Nadu last year, pointing to tensions between the two nations following Operation Sindoor.

The Asian Champions Trophy is organised under the Asian Hockey Federation. It is normally held every year but the competition was not staged last year. India will enter the tournament as the defending champion.

India won the previous two editions of the tournament, lifting the trophy in Chennai in 2023 and then retaining it in Hulunbuir, China, in 2024.

Mann also confirmed the venues for the upcoming edition. All league-stage matches will be played in Jalandhar, while the semi-finals and final will be held at the hockey stadium in Mohali.

He said Punjab would provide full support to Hockey India and the Asian Hockey Federation to ensure the tournament is conducted successfully. The state will host the Asian Champions Trophy for the first time.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who was also present at the event, spoke about the relationship between the hockey federations of India and Pakistan.

“Our relationship between the hockey federations of India and Pakistan is excellent,” Singh said.

He added that there was mutual respect between the players from both sides, despite the rivalry on the field.

“You must have noticed that whenever I go, if the Indian team defeats Pakistan, I meet the Pakistani team first. The boys (players) there also show immense respect,” Singh said.

The tournament will begin in Jalandhar on October 27, with the final scheduled in Mohali on November 5.