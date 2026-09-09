‘Sjoerd Marijne better than Shah Rukh Khan’, Indian women’s hockey team head coach gets special praise ahead of Asian Games 2026

India’s recent performance at the Women’s Hockey World Cup has given the team confidence. The side finished fifth in Belgium, recording its best-ever result at the World Cup and its best finish in 52 years

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File photo of Sjoerd Marijne. (Credits: IANS)

Sjoerd Marijne has been praised for the way he has helped lift the morale of the Indian women’s hockey team as they prepare for the 2026 Asian Games. The Dutch coach has returned to lead the side and is now focused on helping India win gold in Aichi-Nagoya.

Marijne’s work with the Indian team has also brought back memories of the Tokyo Olympics, where India reached the semi-finals for the first time in its history. His ability to bring belief into the group has again become an important part of the team’s preparations.

The coach’s influence was highlighted in an interesting comparison by former captain Savita Punia, who claimed that the Dutchman is better than Shah Rukh Khan when it came to lifting the team’s spirits. The reference was to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s famous association with the film Chak De! India, which remains closely linked with Indian women’s hockey.

Marijne knows that winning the Asian Games will not be easy but he believes the team is ready for the challenge. The Asian Games are especially important because the winners will earn a direct qualification spot for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India’s recent performance at the Women’s Hockey World Cup has given the team confidence. The side finished fifth in Belgium, recording its best-ever result at the World Cup and its best finish in 52 years. India also defeated Germany 3-1 in the fifth-place match.

The result showed that India can compete with some of the best teams in the world. However, Marijne wants the players to become more consistent and avoid the lapses that have affected them in the past.

The Asian Games will give India another chance to prove its progress. A gold medal would not only bring continental success but also secure a place at the Los Angeles Olympics. That makes the tournament a major target for the team.

“There is a big target to win a gold medal and qualify for LA but we have to win matches before that. The World Cup experience will have taught the girls how intense big matches are. What is the level they have to play and only the girls can feel themselves,” Sjoerd Marijne said.

“But India now competes with the best. We need to focus on ourselves and how we shape up for the games. We are 90 per cent about ourselves and 10 per cent about the opponent,” Marijne concluded.

India’s women have already shown that they can handle pressure on the biggest stage. Their run at the Tokyo Olympics changed the way the team was viewed internationally. Now, Marijne wants the current group to build on that progress and take the next step.