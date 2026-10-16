Sr Men’s Hockey Nationals: Kerala script stunning comeback from 1-5 down to beat Uttarakhand 6-5

Kerala Hockey beat Uttarakhand 6-5 after trailing 1-5 in Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2026, Odisha beat Chhattisgarh 8-1 in Jhansi. Check out the full story below.

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Kerala Hockey produced thrilling comeback to beat Uttarakhand in Senior Men National Championship 2026 in Jhansi. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)

Kerala Hockey produced a thrilling comeback on Day 6 of the 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2026, overturning a 1-5 deficit to beat Uttarakhand 6-5 in Jhansi on Thursday. In another Division B match, Odisha continued their impressive run with an 8-1 victory over Chhattisgarh.

In Division A, Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a comfortable 5-0 win against Hockey Chandigarh, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 4-2. Manipur also beat Delhi 5-2, and Punjab shared the points with Bengal after a 1-1 draw.

Kerala complete remarkable turnaround

Kerala’s match against Uttarakhand turned into one of the most exciting contests of the day. Muhammed Kaif gave Kerala an early lead with a field goal in the fifth minute, but Uttarakhand responded strongly in the third quarter.

Vishal Kumar scored in the 35th minute before Mahendra Singh Bisht struck twice in the 37th and 38th minutes. Arpit Kumar Kohli then added two goals in the 41st and 43rd minutes, putting Uttarakhand 5-1 ahead.

Shahanul Shafas reduced the gap for Kerala in the 44th minute, but the biggest twist came in the closing stages. Kerala scored four goals in the final four minutes, with Viju Teswin, Sandeep Yadav, S Akhil and Sandeep Yadav again finding the net between the 57th and 60th minutes.

The win was Kerala’s second in a row after their 5-2 victory over Assam on Day 5.

Odisha maintain unbeaten run

Odisha continued their strong campaign by defeating Chhattisgarh 8-1 in a Pool A clash. Anmol Ekka was the standout performer, scoring five penalty-corner goals in the 11th, 14th, 19th, 20th and 34th minutes.

Aryan Xess added a field goal in the 26th minute as Odisha took control of the match. Chhattisgarh captain Sandeep Kumar scored in the 42nd minute, but Sudeep Chirmako struck twice in the 45th and 47th minutes to complete the win.

Odisha have now won all four of their matches, scoring 45 goals and conceding just three. Chhattisgarh suffered their first defeat of the tournament.

Uttar Pradesh dominate Chandigarh

Uttar Pradesh Hockey secured a 5-0 win over Chandigarh in Pool C. Sharda Nand Tiwari opened the scoring with a penalty corner in the ninth minute, while Ajeet Yadav scored a hat-trick of field goals in the 37th, 42nd and 56th minutes. Mohammad Haris added another penalty-corner goal at full time.

Madhya Pradesh also secured a late win over Puducherry. After both teams scored twice, Arjun Sharma struck again in the final minute before captain Yousuf Affan added another goal to seal a 4-2 victory.

Manipur win as Telangana claim first victory

Manipur defeated Delhi 5-2, with Cyril Lugun scoring twice from penalty corners. Delhi have now lost both their matches in the championship.

Punjab and Bengal played out a 1-1 draw, with Kishor Lakra scoring Bengal’s equaliser in the 58th minute.

In Division B, Jharkhand beat Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2-0, while Telangana edged Goa 3-2 with a penalty-corner winner from captain Shiva Kumar Shivangi in the 58th minute. Goa have now lost all four matches.