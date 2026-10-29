‘Started as ball boy in Mohali’: Hardik Singh on Asian Champions Trophy return to Punjab

Hardik Singh says Asian Champions Trophy in Punjab is a full-circle moment. Started as ball boy in Mohali in 2013, now vice-captain eyes LA Olympics.

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India vice-captain Hardik Singh (Photo: X)

For Indian men’s hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh, the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Punjab is more than just another international tournament. It is a chance to return to the place where his journey in hockey began and give something back to a state that has produced some of India’s biggest hockey stars.

Hardik first developed an interest in the sport while working as a ball boy during the Hockey India League in Mohali in 2013. Thirteen years later, he is a key member of the Indian team, having won two Olympic bronze medals and two Asian Games gold medals.

With the Asian Champions Trophy being held in Jalandhar and Mohali, Hardik believes the tournament could inspire the next generation of hockey players in Punjab.

Hardik Singh’s journey comes full circle

Hardik began his hockey journey in Mohali before moving to the Surjit Singh Academy, where he earned an opportunity to represent India at the junior level. The midfielder said returning to the same region as an established international player made the tournament particularly meaningful.

“I started my career in Mohali, where the semi-finals and final (of the ACT) will be held. I started my career there and then, after three years, I came here to the Surjit Singh Academy and got the opportunity to represent Junior India. So, I got my chance from here,” The 28-year-old Hardik told PTI.

He also described the tournament as a way to give back to Punjab, which has played a major role in Indian hockey.

“I think, yes, for sure (it is a full-circle moment). But the thing is that we are getting matches in Punjab. Our state has produced so many international hockey legends and Olympic medallists. So, I think this is a very good payback to our state that we are getting matches here.

“And I think our next generation will be very inspired by this tournament,” he said.

Family support played a key role

Hockey has always been part of Hardik’s family. His grandfather, Pritam Singh, worked as a hockey coach in the Indian Navy and introduced him to the sport. His maternal uncle, former India drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, later became an important mentor.

Hardik has credited Jugraj with helping him stay on course when he considered giving up his dream of playing for India and moving to the Netherlands.

The Asian Champions Trophy is also bringing back memories for several Indian players who began their careers in Punjab.

“I think this is a very special moment for us because most of the boys started their careers here. We have memories of the hostel as well. Whenever a good player used to come here, they would give us good tips,” said Hardik, who was born in Khusropur village near Jalandhar.

“So, I think those memories are being refreshed. And when you play at your home stadium, where you started your career, it is always a special moment.”

India begin preparations for Los Angeles Olympics

The tournament marks the return of international hockey to Punjab after 17 years. India will also use the competition to build towards the Los Angeles Olympics, having secured qualification with gold at the Asian Games.

“From here, we won the Asian Games and qualified for the Olympics. Our preparations also start from here, and I think they are going very well. The pressure is not as much as it was during the Asian Games,” Hardik said.

“Step by step, we will focus on the next tournament. We will look at the tournaments coming up in 2027 and prepare for the Olympics accordingly.”