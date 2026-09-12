Supriya’s hat-trick powers India into AHF Junior Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final with 5-1 win over South Korea

Supriya scored a hat-trick as India defeated South Korea 5-1 to reach the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 final and continue their title defence.

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Supriya’s hat-trick powers India into AHF Junior Women’s Asia Cup final. (Photo: IANS)

Supriya produced a brilliant performance as India stormed into the final of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 with a comfortable 5-1 win over South Korea in the first semifinal on Saturday. The drag-flick specialist scored three goals from penalty corners to become the star of India’s big victory.

The defending champions looked in control for most of the match and showed why they are among the favourites to retain the title. India will now meet either hosts China or Japan in the final.

Madhu Sidar gives India early lead

The match started on a cautious note, with both teams taking time to settle into the semifinal. India slowly found their rhythm and began putting pressure on the South Korean defence.

India opened their account in the 13th minute when Madhu Sidar scored following a clinical attacking move.

The opening goal gave India more confidence. They started to keep possession and made several attacks into the Korean circle.

Supriya steps up from penalty corner

India doubled their lead in the 17th minute after winning a penalty corner. Supriya took charge and produced a sharp drag-flick that went past the Korean defence. India led 2-0 and South Korea struggled to handle the pressure. India continued to control the game and added another goal in the 21st minute.

A well-placed aerial ball into the Korean 23-metre area created the opening. The ball was then sent across the circle, where Sukhveer Kaur finished the move to make it 3-0.

South Korea created a few chances before half-time but India’s defence stayed strong to take a three-goal lead into the break.

Supriya completes her hat-trick

India started the second half with the same attacking approach.Another penalty corner in the 33rd minute gave Supriya another chance to show her skill.

She made no mistake and sent another powerful drag-flick into the goal, giving India a 4-0 lead and scoring her second goal of the match.

South Korea finally found a response in the 41st minute. Yuri Jeong converted from a set-piece to make it 4-1 and give her team some hope of a comeback.

’ ! Led by Supriya’s hat-trick, a dominating 5-1 win over South Korea takes the Indian Junior Women’s Team into the final of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026! India will face the winner of Semi-Final 2 between China and Japan in the title… pic.twitter.com/pJfBTdzl7z — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 12, 2026

India seal big win

However, India did not allow South Korea to build any momentum.The defending champions remained organised at the back while continuing to look for chances going forward.

Their pressure resulted in another penalty corner in the 56th minute. Supriya once again delivered with a clinical finish to complete her hat-trick and make it 5-1. India comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to book their place in the AHF Junior Asia Cup final. With Supriya in top form and the team producing a strong all-round display, the defending champions will now look to finish the tournament by lifting the title once again.