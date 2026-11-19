Uttam Singh, Shardanand Tiwari power India to 3-2 win over New Zealand in Hockey series opener

India began their New Zealand tour with a 3-2 victory over the hosts in the opening match of the Hockey Centenary Series in Auckland.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/hockey/uttam-singh-shardanand-tiwari-power-india-to-3-2-win-over-new-zealand-in-hockey-series-opener-8546378/ Copy

India defeated New Zealand 3-2 in the opening match of the 2026 Hockey Centenary Series in Auckland (Image: HockeyIndia)

The Indian men’s hockey team began its New Zealand tour on a winning note, defeating the hosts 3-2 in the opening match of the 2026 India-New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event in Auckland on Thursday.

India had to come from behind after New Zealand took the lead in the first half. The visitors, however, responded quickly and scored three goals to take control of the match. The hosts were able to cut down the margin in the last quarter but India held on for a hard fought victory.

The three-match series is part of the celebrations marking 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand. The opening match was played at Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium.

India Fight Back After New Zealand Take The Lead

New Zealand started the contest with attacking intent and managed to put pressure on the Indian defence. They won a penalty corner in the 25th minute, which Jonty Elmes converted to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

India did not allow the home side to enjoy the lead for long. Uttam Singh found the equaliser in the same minute, scoring a field goal to bring the match level at 1-1.

Both teams were all square at the break but India returned after the interval with more intent and gradually took control of the game.

Shardanand Tiwari And Sanjay Put India Ahead

India carried their improved attacking approach into the second half and found the breakthrough in the 38th minute. Shardanand Tiwari scored a field goal to put the visitors in front for the first time in the match.

The Indians kept building pressure and got another opportunity through a penalty corner. Captain Sanjay did the business in the 43rd minute, pouncing on the set-piece to make it 3-1 to India.

The two goals in rapid succession put India in a commanding position going into the final quarter. New Zealand though were not ready to lie down and kept looking for a way back into the contest.

New Zealand Fight Back But India Hold On

The hosts kept pushing forward and managed to cut India’s lead in the 55th minute. Sam Hiha scored a field goal to make it 3-2 and bring fresh pressure on the Indian defence.

A WINNING START FOR INDIA! The Indian Men’s Hockey Team opened their campaign at the 2026 India/New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event with an impressive 3-2 victory over hosts New Zealand! A strong start to the three-match series in Auckland! #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #INDvNZ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 19, 2026

With the scoreline reduced to a one-goal difference, New Zealand looked for an equaliser in the closing stages. India, however, stayed organised at the back and protected their advantage until the final whistle.

The 3-2 result gave India a positive start to the three-match series. The teams will meet again on Saturday, November 21, before playing the final match on Sunday, November 22.

Centenary Series Marks 100 Years Of Sporting Links

The series is also special because India and New Zealand complete 100 years of sporting ties. The visit coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Indian Army hockey team’s tour of New Zealand in 1926, which established the basis for a long-standing sporting relationship between the two countries.

India will now look to build on their opening victory and maintain their winning momentum in the remaining matches of the tour.