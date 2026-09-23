WATCH: Deepika Sehrawat becomes 1st Indian to score 9 goals in women’s hockey team rout of Thailand

Deepika Sehrawat scored a record nine goals as India women’s hockey team thrashed Thailand 20-1 at the Asian Games 2026. Read on to know the full details.

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Deepika Sehrawat celebrates after scoring nine goals in India’s 20-1 win over Thailand at the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: X)

India women’s hockey team continued their strong run at the Asian Games 2026 with a massive 20-1 win over Thailand in their Pool B match on Wednesday. The victory was India’s third back-to-back win in the competition, with Deepika Sehrawat stealing the spotlight after producing a record-breaking performance.

The drag-flick specialist scored nine goals in the one-sided contest, becoming the first Indian woman hockey player to score nine goals in a single match at the Asian Games.

Deepika Sehrawat stars with record nine goals

Deepika was in unstoppable form from the penalty corners, converting all nine of her attempts. She found the net in the 2nd, 8th, 9th, 24th, 33rd, 36th, 39th, 51st and 57th minutes.

Her latest performance took her Asian Games 2026 tally to 20 goals in just three matches. Before the Thailand game, she had scored 11 goals, including eight against Uzbekistan and three against Indonesia.

Navneet Kaur also enjoyed a brilliant outing, scoring four goals, while Rutuja Dadaso Pisal completed her hat-trick with goals in the 10th, 11th and 47th minutes.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team puts on an absolute clinic against Thailand in their Asian Games 2026 Pool B encounter! Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #AichiNagoya2026… pic.twitter.com/1gytnPu9HD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 23, 2026

India dominate from the start

India made their intentions clear from the opening minutes and quickly put Thailand under pressure. Deepika opened the scoring before Navneet doubled the advantage.

Rutuja then added two quick goals as India continued to find gaps in the Thai defence. Neha Goyal, Lalremsiami and Sakshi Rana also got on the scoresheet, while captain Salima Tete added another goal.

India went into half-time with an 11-0 lead and continued their dominance after the break. Thailand eventually managed a consolation goal through Supansa Samanso in the 57th minute, but India finished the match with a huge 20-1 victory.

India eye fourth straight win against Japan

The win keeps India at the top of Pool B with three victories from three matches. India had earlier defeated Uzbekistan 19-0 and Indonesia 17-1.

The Indian team will next face hosts Japan on Friday. The top team from each pool will qualify for the semifinals of the 12-team competition.

India enter the next match with plenty of confidence after another dominant display, while Deepika’s form will be one of the biggest talking points going into the Japan clash.

Who is Deepika Sehrawat?

Deepika Sehrawat, born on December 6, 2003, in Hisar, Haryana, is one of India’s leading drag-flickers. She grew up in a family linked to wrestling but chose hockey at the age of eight after watching girls train nearby. She began training under coach Azad Singh Malik and later worked on her drag-flicking with Rupinder Pal Singh and Taeke Taekema. In 2025, she became the first Indian to win the Poligras Magic Skill Award. After recovering from a Grade III hamstring injury, she returned strongly and finished as a joint-highest scorer at the FIH Nations Cup 2026.