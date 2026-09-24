WATCH: Dilpreet Singh strikes another hat-trick as India thrash South Korea 8-2 in Asian Games 2026 hockey

Harmanpreet Singh's Team India hammered South Korea 8-2 for their fourth consecutive win in Asian Games 2026 hockey event.

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India men hockey team celebrate after scoring against South Korea in Asian Games 2026. (Source: X)

Asian Games 2026: Defending champion India continued their unbeaten campaign in the Asian Games 2026 with an impressive 8-2 hammering of four-time former gold medallists South Korea in a Pool A hockey match at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday. The star of India’s win was in-form striker Dilpreet Singh continuing his golden form with another hat-trick.

It was India’s third successive win at the Asian Games 2026, keeping them on top of Pool A. India had earlier hammered Indonesia 13-1 and Sri Lanka 16-1 in their opening first two pool matches.

Dilpreet (10th, 26th, 32nd minutes) carried on his blazing form and scored three field goals, while Abhishek (15th, 38th) struck a brace in the encounter as well. Shilanand Lakra (4th), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (11th) and Rajinder Singh (60th) were the other goal getters for India.

WATCH India hammer South Korea 8-2 in Asian Games 2026 hockey match HERE…

-, India stormed past Korea to make it three wins from three in the group stage! The Men in Blue keep their campaign rolling. Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork… pic.twitter.com/9qwpdsIDSI — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 24, 2026

South Korea’s goals were scored by Kim Jae Ho (42nd) and Kim Yong Bok (52nd). Defending champions India will next play hosts Japan on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Singh’s side began aggressively and never let the Koreans settle down. They took only four minutes to take the lead through Shilanand, who tapped in an aerial ball into the box from vice-captain Hardik Singh.

Indians then doubled their lead in the 10th minute through Dilpreet’s first strike – slamming home a fierce shot from top of the circle from a Mandeep Singh assist. Skipper Harmanpreet made it 3-0, slamming home a penalty corner with a powerful drag-flick to the left of the Korean goalkeeper a minute later.

Abhishek then managed to push in an assist from Shilaland in the final minute of the first quarter to make it 4-0. India continued to dominate in the second quarter and scored one more goal when Dilpreet tapped in a backhand cross from Mandeep.

Two minutes after the change of ends, India extended their lead through Dilpreet, who this time brought out a beautiful tomahawk after fine one-two between Mandeep and Hardik. South Korea got their first penalty corner soon but India defended stoutly.

Abhishek extended India’s lead to 7-0, scoring from a rebound after Sukhjeet Singh’s initial try was kept out by Korean goalkeeper Kim Jaehan. The Koreans finally managed to pull a goal back against the run of play through Kim Jae Ho, three minutes from the third quarter.

The former champions came out with much more purpose in the fourth and final quarter, pressing into the Indian defence and in the process secured two penalty corners in quick succession but failed to breach the Indian defence.

Korea found the Indian net again in eight minutes from the hooter when Kim Yong Bok beat three Indian defenders before slamming home with a rasping shot.