WATCH: Harmanpreet Singh’s India hold nerve to beat Pakistan 4-3 in thrilling clash, reach Asian Games 2026 gold medal match

Harmanpreet Singh's India men's hockey team marched into the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match with a 4-3 win over Pakistan in the semifinal.

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India men hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal against Pakistan in Asian Games 2026 semifinal. (Source: X)

Asian Games 2026: It all came down to the last 45 second of the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey semifinal at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara on Thursday. But at the end of the last it was defending gold medallist India who held their nerves against arch-rivals Pakistan to each the men’s hockey final, where they will face the winner of Malaysia and South Korea.

Till half-time it all looked comfortable for the reigning Asian Games champions, who were 3-0 up and 3-1 in the lead with a couple of quarters remaining. But Pakistan made a stunning comeback to shock Harmanpreet Singh’s side to level the contest at 3-3 in the final quarters.

Captain Harmanpreet had converted two perfectly executed penalty corners in the 5th and 13th minutes, while Sukhjeet Singh scored a field goal in the 23rd minute to give a 3-0 lead to the side. But it was Abhishek, who scored the winning goal for India from a field play in the final minute of the game.

Pakistan’s goals came from Abu Mahmood (30th minute), Hannan Shahid (45th) and Waheed Rana (49th).

WATCH India beat Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey semifinal HERE…

ABSOLUTE CINEMA! INDIA BEAT PAKISTAN 4-3 TO REACH THE FINAL! INDIA HAD THE 3–0 LEAD.

PAKISTAN TOOK IT TO 3–3.

THEN ABHISHEK BROKE THEIR HEARTS.

What a finish in Aichi-Nagoya!

India were cruising.

Pakistan refused to stay down. Three goals became two.

Two became one.

And… pic.twitter.com/UuRasMM2KG — Anil Bansal (@dilseanilbansal) October 1, 2026

CAPTAIN HARMANPREET HAS STRUCK! India lead Pakistan 1–0 after the first quarter! ⚡ A high-intensity semifinal at #AsianGames2026 — and it was the Indian captain who broke the deadlock. Harmanpreet Singh

Penalty Corner

India 1–0 Pakistan

Pakistan came out… pic.twitter.com/IxF5AVc8wu — Anil Bansal (@dilseanilbansal) October 1, 2026

India suffered a stunning second-half setback, allowing Pakistan to claw their way back as they scored three goals and push India to the brink of an embarrassing defeat before Abhishek’s late strike rescued the contest with 45 second remaining in the match.

(More to come)