WATCH: India humiliate Pakistan 19-0 to storm into Women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey 2026 semifinal

India women hockey team hammered arch-rivals Pakistan 19-0 to march into the semifinals of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 tournament on Thursday.

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Action from India women hockey team's 19-0 win over Pakistan in Junior Asia Cup 2026. (Source: Hockey India)

India stormed into the semi-finals of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 206 with a ruthless 19-0 demolition of Pakistan in Moqi on Thursday. India dominated from start to finish, producing a relentless attacking display to register one of the biggest wins of the tournament.

India scored 19 goals, earned 18 penalty corners and one penalty stroke, while Pakistan were unable to register a goal, penalty corner or penalty stroke. India will face the winners of Korea and Malaysia in the semi-final on Saturday.

India dominated the contest from the opening whistle, scoring five goals in the first quarter, adding five more in the second, three in the third and another six in the final quarter to register a comprehensive win and book their place in the last four.

WATCH India women team in action vs Pakistan during their 19-0 win in Junior Asia Cup hockey HERE…

PROOF FOR THE PEOPLE OF PAKISTAN! Thankfully match was broadcasted live, or our neighbours would have claimed victory here! INDIA 19-0 PAKISTAN https://t.co/9JUlq8DHrq pic.twitter.com/9NllolXsmD — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 10, 2026

India won two penalty corners within the opening five minutes, although they were unable to convert either opportunity. Their sustained pressure soon paid off when they found the back of the net in the sixth minute, only for the goal to be disallowed following a referral.

India continued to press and were awarded another penalty corner a minute later. Puja Sahoo made no mistake this time, converting in the seventh minute to give India a 1-0 lead.

India quickly doubled their advantage when Roshni Aind scored a field goal in the ninth minute. India’s fourth penalty corner of the quarter resulted in another goal, with Tanushree Kadu scoring through a deflection in the 11th minute to make it 3-0.

Pakistan conceded a foul inside the circle, resulting in a penalty stroke. Sukhveer Kaur calmly converted from the spot in the 13th minute.

India added another goal almost immediately, with Sanika Mane finding the back of the net with a field goal to make it 5-0 after first quarter.

Madhu Sidar scored a field goal in the 16th minute before Geeta Yadav added another two minutes later to swell India’s lead to 7-0. Sanika scored again in the 23rd minute to complete her brace.

Tanuja Toppo then registered her first goal of the match in the 25th minute. India continued to win penalty corners and eventually converted another in the 27th minute, with Pooja Malik finding the target to make it 10-0 before the half-time break.

They showed no signs of slowing down as three minutes into the third quarter, another penalty corner resulted in a goal when Purnima Yadav scored through a deflection to make it 11-0. India earned another penalty corner soon after, and Madhu found the target again in the 39th minute with a deflection.

Supriya then converted another penalty corner in the 40th minute to take India’s tally to 13-0. Krishna Sharma scored her first goal of the tournament with a field goal in the 48th minute.

A minute later, Pooja completed her brace. She was on target once more in the 51st minute, completing her hat-trick. India earned another penalty corner in the 54th minute, and Supriya stepped up to convert it, completing her brace.

Binima Dhan then scored her first goal of the match with a field goal in the 55th minute. Roshni completed her brace in the 60th minute to round off the scoring at 19-0.

– with PTI inputs