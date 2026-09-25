WATCH: India women’s team beat hosts Japan 3-1 to get fourth consecutive win in Asian Games 2026, enter semifinal

Team India women's brilliant performance helped them defeat Japan 3-1 to get their fourth consecutive victory in the Asian Games 2026. This victory also gives them a boost as they enter the semifinals.

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India women's defeat Japan in hockey in the Asian Games 2026

The Indian women’s hockey showed a dominating performance in their another game of the 20th edition of the Asian Games 2026. On Friday, they faced Japan as their rival.

While playing against Japan, the Indian side showcased a brilliant performance as they registered an impressive victory over Japan 3-1 to seal their fourth consecutive victory in the Asian Games 2026.

Throughout the match, Indian star players Lalremsiami, Ishika Chaudhary and Navneet Kaur brought their awareness and smart game to the stadium as the Indian trio scored three respective goals, which helped India to win the match and dominate Japan.

Speaking about their impressive performance, Lalremsiami scored a goal in the 5th minute of the game. Meanwhile, Ishika Chaudhary and Navneet Kaur scored the goals in the (30th) and (36th) minutes.

This victory helped the Indian side to move forward in the event as they will face Singapore on Sunday in their Pool B match.

In this overall event, the Indian women’s hockey team dominated each side whom they faced. In the first clash, they faced Uzbekistan and began their campaign with a 19-0 victory. They continued the same performance as they defeated Indonesia 17-1 and then the same performance came against Thailand, where they sealed the match with a 20-1 victory to top Pool B.

In today’s match, the Indian defense and attack displayed a sensational performance as they didn’t give a chance to their opponents to take a lead in the match.

The real test has been passed, and the Women in Blue are officially unstoppable! After dominating the early rounds, the Indian Women’s Hockey team faced their toughest challenge yet and completely outclassed hosts Japan with a definitive 3-1 victory at the Asian Games 2026… pic.twitter.com/9koc7WEys5 — Anil Bansal (@dilseanilbansal) September 25, 2026

In the last minutes of the game, the Japanese finally had a chance to score a goal against India. However, the goal doesn’t provide any benefit to them, as the Indian side have already registered their name for this match.

The Indian side got a point in the first half of the match as the rest of the points were scored in the last moments.

Throughout this match, the Indian side showed their dominance over their opponents by maintaining coordination and proper communication as they were aiming for a good outcome, which would only get them win a gold medal for India.

However, Japan also played a good game in this match as they controlled the dangerous Indian side, who were coming up with massive victories in their last three matches.

At a point, they controlled the Indian side to score a goal in the match to increase their lead. But the Indian athletes, Lalremsiami, Ishika Chaudhary and Navneet Kaur handled the situation and put pressure on their opponents by scoring goals.