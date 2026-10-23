Watch: Japanese men’s hockey team welcomed with ‘Bhangra’ upon landing in India ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2026

Several players expressed their gratitude to the Punjab state sports department officials for the warm reception the entire Japanese squad received

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Representative image. (Photo: Screengrab/Hockey India and IANS)

The Japan men’s hockey team was given a rousing reception after they landed in Punjab for the 2026 Asian Champions Trophy edition starting in four days’ time in the cities of Jalandhar and Mohali. This will be the ninth edition of the continental showpiece with India hosting the tournament for the third time.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, teams have started to touch down in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International airport. A total of six teams, including India, will participate in the Asian Champions Trophy which kicks-off from October 27 onwards.

Read more: Hockey India announces free entry for fans at Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab

The Japanese team was also among the arrivals in Chandigarh yesterday and they were given a very desi (local) welcome by the Punjab state’s sports department officials who brought the traditional Indian instrument Dhol (double-sided barrel drum) into the airport.

Alongside local Punjabi performers, the Japan men’s team danced to the beat of Dhol and performed the very famous traditional folk dance Bhangra outside the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International airport.

The video, which was originally posted on Hockey India’s official social media handles, has gone absolutely viral with fans loving the Japanese team’s reaction for embracing Indian culture. The entire squad can be seen raising their arms up and enjoying the reception days before they lock horns with Korea in their Asian Champions Trophy opener on Tuesday, October 27.

Watch the video

“Sat Sri Akal Japan! Japanese players understood the assignment! It’s bhangra to begin with. What a warm way to welcome the Japan team ahead of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026,” Hockey India captioned the video.

Sat Sri Akal Japan!

Japanese players understood the assignment! It’s bhangra to begin with. What a warm way to welcome the Japan team ahead of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026. ️ Oct 27 to Nov 5

Jalandhar & Mohali (Punjab, India) Watch Live -> JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 #Hockeyisback #HACT2026 #SatSriAkalAsia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 22, 2026

A few Japanese players also reacted to the welcome they received and expressed their gratitude for the warm reception. The video has generated over 4000 likes on Instagram and more than 11,000 views on X.

Japan’s schedule for the Asian Champions Trophy

Japan will begin their ACT 2026 campaign with a clash against Korea on October 27 followed by clashes against Bangladesh (Oct 29), India (Oct 30), China (November 1) and Malaysia (Nov 2).

What is the format of the tournament?

The Asian Champions Trophy will be played in a two-stage format consisting of a single round-robin group stage followed by a knockout and classification stage. The first stage will take place from October 27 to November 2 whereas the classification and knockout matches will start from November 4. The finale is slated for November 5 in Mohali.