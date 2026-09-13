WATCH: Sanika Chandrakant’s incredible goal helps India defeat China to win third consecutive AHF Junior hockey Asia Cup

Star Indian player Sanika Chandrakant Mane's match-winning goal helped Team India defeat China to win the third consecutive AHF Junior hockey Asia Cup.

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India defeat China in AHF Junior Asia Cup

Big update for the Indian hockey fans as India’s women’s junior hockey team showcased a brilliant performance against China in the AHF Junior Asia Cup. The Indian side won the tournament for the third straight time to book their spot in the Junior World Cup.

Star Indian player Sanika Chandrakant Mane was the only player for the Indian team to score a goal in the entire match. She got a chance to score the first and winning goal for the team in the 17th minute.

India held off China’s late pressure to secure a narrow win

Well, it’s time to find out about some important moments of the match. Both sides were seen struggling at the beginning as the rivals (China) had more of the balls and tried to put the Indian side into pressure. However, Team India stayed positive and calm throughout the whole match, which helped them to create trouble for the opponents.

Later on, Team India were looking for a moment to dominate China in the final clash of the tournament. Meanwhile, star performer Sanika took a chance as she moved closer to China’s net area, where she smashed a brilliant and match-winning goal for her side.

Their rival side also tried hard to make the Indian side little disturbed in the match. Also, they played some good shorts to score goal in the match. But, Team India remained in their lead throughout the match, which helped them to win the tournament.

The visitors got the chance to increase their lead in the match. But, Khaidem Shileima Chanu got a good position in the match and took a shot, but China’s goalkeeper made a quick save to keep her team in the game.

India went into the break with a 1-0 lead, but China came out stronger after the interval and looked for an equaliser.

INDIA GIRLS BEAT CHINA IN CHINA TO WIN THE ASIAN JUNIOR HOCKEY TITLE! – 3rd Consecutive Title for Team India! India 1-0 China CHAMPIONS AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/8QgzB76ocM — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 13, 2026

India’s strong defence helps them beat China and retain the title

China created a good chance early in the third quarter after a quick attack from the baseline. Their player sent the ball across the goal, but India’s defence reacted quickly and stopped the pass from reaching the attacker.

The last quarter was all about India’s defence. The defending champions stayed close together, closed down the spaces and made it difficult for China to create clear chances.

China pushed hard for a goal in the final minutes, but India stayed calm and protected their lead. They eventually secured a 1-0 win and lifted the trophy.

India ended the tournament without losing a single match. They finished at the top of the Elite Pool with three wins and one draw before beating South Korea 5-1 in the semi-final. Their 1-0 win over China in the final helped them defend their title and become champions for the third time in a row.

Hockey India also announced a prize of Rs 3 lakh for every player, while each support staff member will receive Rs 1.5 lakh.