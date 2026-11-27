‘Winning becomes a habit’: Coach Sjoerd Marijne hails India women’s hockey team after historic rise to world No. 4

India women's hockey team climbs to historic World No. 4 after 4-0 win over Japan. Coach Sjoerd Marijne says winning has become a habit for the team.

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The India women's hockey team is now World No. 4 - their best-ever ranking. (Image: Hockey India)

Big news for Indian hockey fans. The Indian women’s hockey team has now become the World No. 4 team. This is the best ranking India has ever got in women’s hockey history. The team was at No. 9 at the start of this year in January, and now within just 10 months, it has reached No. 4. Head coach Sjoerd Marijne himself did not expect such a fast rise. He says this success has come because the girls have made winning a habit. They are not winning one match and stopping, they are winning again and again.

This big jump came after India beat Japan 4-0 in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal on Wednesday. With this win, India finished the league stage with 5 wins from 5 matches. The team has now won 13 matches in a row and is unbeaten in 14 matches. Ahead of India, only Netherlands, Argentina and Belgium are there. This is a proud moment for the whole country.

When Marijne took charge again in January, India was ranked 9th in the world. The team had finished 2025 at No. 10. Nobody thought India would climb to No. 4 before the year ends. But the girls did it step by step. First they did well in the World Cup, then in other tournaments, and now in Asian Champions Trophy.

Marijne spoke to TOI about this rise and said he had only calculated for No. 5.

“We did our calculations before the tournament and knew that if we won all the matches, we could go to No. 5. No. 4, I didn’t expect,” said Marijne.

“It has been a whole process, step by step, and coming so close to the top three is unique and amazing for us.”

He also said in another interview: “No, normally I don’t look so far ahead [climb in ranking to fourth]. But this is amazing that you are now number four in the world. Fifth was great, but now, it’s one more step higher that you are amongst the big countries in the world. That’s amazing,” Marijne said after India’s win over Japan.

Marijne believes the biggest reason for this success is discipline and team unity. The girls are enjoying their hockey. They work hard, they respect each other, and they play for each other.

“Besides that, we are really enjoying what we are doing. You can see that in the girls. They have really become a unit, with a lot of respect for each other. They work hard, but they also work for each other,” he added.

He also said the team is now thinking like a top team.

“We are getting more dominant. We have a very good winning mindset, and we need to get to a stage where winning becomes a habit,” he said.

Marijne has made a special atmosphere in the team. On the field, the team is very serious and disciplined. Off the field, there is a lot of fun, jokes, musical chairs and dancing on the team bus after matches.

“We are very serious, we are very disciplined, but we also have a lot of fun among the staff and with the girls,” he said. “Life is too short to only be serious. We also need to laugh with each other and enjoy what we’re doing.”

He also gave credit to everyone, not just players. From the groundsman at SAI Bengaluru to the staff at Hockey India, everyone has worked for this success.

Even after reaching No. 4, Marijne is not satisfied. He says the team still needs to improve in ball possession. Against Japan, the defence was good, but ball control was a little sloppy.

“I told the girls that we defended really well today. It was better than the other matches. But in ball possession, sometimes we were too sloppy. I think the level we showed in the first two quarters on Tuesday [6-2 win over China], that what we always have to reach. So, I was not that happy with that,” he said.

He also said the team is already planning for the big goal.

“We know exactly how we want to have the team at the Olympics in 2028. We look at where we were, where we want to go and where we are now,” he said.

India will now play Malaysia in the semi-final on Friday. If India wins two more matches, it will win the Asian Champions Trophy for the third time in a row.