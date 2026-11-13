Women’s ACT 2026: India women’s hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne wants players to learn different positions

India women’s hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne wants players to learn different positions for the Women's ACT 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Sjoerd Marijne's plan for India women's hockey team (Image - X)

India women’s hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne has opened up about the Indian team, where he said he wants to make the side stronger by training their players to improve in playing in the different positions.

Sjoerd Marijne added that he wants the players to handle different roles and situations during the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, which will begin in Bhopal from next week. There will be six teams participating in this tournament.

Apart from Team India, the teams which will participate in this tournament will be China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. China won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics. However, the tournament will begin from November 19 to 28.

Recently, the Indian team beat China in the Asian Games 2026 in Japan to clinch the gold medal. This victory also helped India book a direct spot in the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India is succeeded in winning the Asian Champions Trophy title three times. Now, Team India will aim to defeat China again on their home ground in Bhopal. The victory over China would help them to show that its Asian Games gold medal was not just a one-time success.

“We are busy creating more depth, which also makes training sessions more competitive. The players are also aware of that,” Marijne said.

“We want the players to be able to play in different positions. It’s to create more depth in the squad. It becomes helpful if a player gets injured, especially in a tournament like the Olympics, and it’s very helpful for the development of the players,” he added.

Sjoerd Marijne provided an examples of star players Ishika and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal. His aim is to make players learn how to play in more than one position. Ishika usually plays as a forward, but she is now also learning to play in midfield.

“Ishika normally plays as a striker and now sometimes plays as a midfielder as well; it’s the same with Rutuja (Dadaso Pisal). So, they have to learn to adapt to playing in other positions and we want to see if this adds something to the game we want to play, to the improvements we want to see in the team,” he added.

Not only this, he also added that the Indian team would concentrate on its own game rather than analysing any particular opponent or players’ game.

“The main thing is what I’ve said the whole year, and it will be the same for this tournament: we have to focus on ourselves, what we want to improve after the Asian Games, what we want to do better. That is where the main focus is for us. And then it doesn’t matter who is the opponent.”

“We have worked on those topics in the camp in Bengaluru, and now it’s time to see how they perform under pressure in a tournament,” he added.