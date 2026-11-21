Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India beat South Korea 2-1 to register second straight win

India beat South Korea 2-1 in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 to register their second straight win. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India beat South Korea 2-1 for second straight win in ACT 2026 (Image - X)

India beat South Korea 2-1 in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday to win their second match in a row. India are the two-time defending champions and Asian Games gold medallists. They had started the tournament with a 4-1 win over Malaysia on Thursday. The team continued its good run with another win.

Mumtaz Khan scored the first goal for India in the 30th minute. Sunelita Toppo scored the second goal four minutes into the third quarter. She scored after the ball came back to her from a penalty corner. South Korea scored their only goal in the 56th minute through Youngeun Hong. However, India kept their lead and won the match 2-1.

India will play Thailand in their next match on Sunday. The team will try to win its third match in a row and continue its good run in the tournament.

India started the match well and had more of the ball in the early minutes. The players made many attacks and entered the South Korean circle several times. But they could not score from these chances.

India soon got two penalty corners one after the other. Navneet Kaur took the second shot, but the South Korean goalkeeper saved it. Navneet kept making chances for India with her good play. But the Korean players defended well and did not allow India to score.

India finally scored in the 30th minute. A long pass from the Indian defence reached Navneet. She passed the ball to Deepika, who took a shot. The Korean goalkeeper saved it, but the ball came back. Mumtaz Khan reached the ball first and put it into the net. Her goal gave India a 1-0 lead.

India kept attacking after half-time and put pressure on the Korean team. Captain Salima Tete helped India get another penalty corner soon after the break. Deepika took the shot, but the Korean goalkeeper saved it again.

Sunelita Toppo scored the second goal for India. Navneet was awarded a penalty corner but the goalkeeper saved it. The ball came back and Sunelita was first to it. She sent the ball crashing into the net to make it 2-0 to India.

South Korea also got a few penalty corners during the match. However, Indian goalkeeper Bansuri Solanki made some good saves to stop them from scoring. Solanki has taken the place of senior goalkeeper Savita Punia in the Indian team.

South Korea scored in the 56th minute through Youngeun Hong. The goal made the score 2-1 and gave them hope of coming back into the match. But India did not allow them to score again. The Indian players defended well in the last few minutes and held on to their lead till the end. India took the match 2-1 to notch up two wins on the bounce.