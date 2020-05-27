Dream11 Team Prediction

What: RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin

When: May 28, 00:00 AM IST

Venue: Rhein- Necker Arena

Dream11 Team

Oliver Baumann, T.Leistner, S.Bornauw, P.Kaderabek, B.Hubner, Jonas Hector, F.Kainz, D.Drexler, S.Rudy, J.Cordoba(C), M.Uth(VC)

Likely Playing XI

TSG Hoffenheim Likely Playing XI: Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Florian Grillitsch, Pavel Kaderabek, Sebastian Rudy, Christoph Baumgartner, Steven Zuber, Robert Skov, Ihlas Bebou

FC Koln Likely Playing XI: Timo Horn, Noah Katterbach, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Toni Leistner, Kingsley Ehizibue, Jonas Hector, Ellyes Skhiri, Florian Kainz, Mark Uth, Dominick Drexler, Jhon Cordoba

SQUADS

TSG Hoffenheim: Oliver Baumann, Alexander Stolz, Philipp Pentke, Michael Esser, Ermin Bicakcic, Pavel Kaderabek, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Kevin Akpoguma, Benjamin Hubner, Stefan Posch, Lucas Ribeiro, Melayro Bogarde, Sebastian Rudy, Havard Nordtveit, Florian Grillitsch, Steven Zuber, Dennis Geiger, Diadie Samassekou, Robert Skov, Christoph Baumgartner, Sargis Adamyan, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Ilay Elmkies, Andrej Kramaric, Ishak Belfodil, Ihlas Bebou, Munas Dabbur, Maximilian Beier, Chinedu Ekene

FC Koln: Timo Horn, Thomas Kessler, Julian Krahl, Brady Scott, Benno Schmitz, Jorge Mere, Toni Leistner, Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Noah Katterbach, Christian Clemens, Marco Hoger, Jonas Hector, Florian Kainz, Marcel Risse, Ellyes Skhiri, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Birger Verstraete, Dominick Drexler, Ismail Jakobs, Jan Thielmann, Niklas Hauptmann, Kingsley Schindler, Jhon Cordoba, Simon Terodde, Mark Uth, Anthony Modes

