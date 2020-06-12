Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today's Match HOF vs LEP at Rhein-Neckar-Arena: With an aim to reach the Europa League qualification spot, Hoffenheim will take on RB Leipzig in an exciting Bundesliga 2019-20 encounter at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Friday late night (Saturday -June 13 in India). The Bundesliga match will kick-start at 12 AM (IST). Hoffenheim are currently occupying the seventh spot in the standings and are trailing sixth-placed Wolfsburg by a small margin of two points. They have managed 12 wins, seven draws, and 11 losses in their 30 games so far.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have lost the least number of games (3) this season. If not for the excessive number of draws, they would have been challenging Bayern for the title. RB Leipzig are sitting at the third position, four points behind Borussia Dortmund at the second. They have won 16, drawn 11, and lost three games in the competition. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga 2020 football game will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig will start at 12 AM IST.

Venue: Rhein-Neckar-Arena

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Baumann

Defenders: Posch, Halstenberg, Klostermann

Midfielders: Skov, Rudy, Baumgartner, Nkunku (VC), Laimer

Strikers: Werner (C), P Schick

HOF vs LEP Probable Playing XIs

TSG Hoffenheim: Baumann; Nordtveit, Posch, Bicakcic, Kaderabek; Rudy, Grillitsch; Skov, Baumgartner, Zuber; Dabour.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Halstenberg, Angelino; Kampl, Laimer; Olmo, Nkunku; Schick, Werner.

HOF vs LEP SQUADS

TSG Hoffenheim: Oliver Baumann, Alexander Stolz, Michael Esser, Philipp Pentke, Pavel Kaderabek, Ermin Bicakcic, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Kevin Akpoguma, Benjamin Hubner, Stefan Posch, Lucas Ribeiro, Melayro Bogarde, Havard Nordtveit, Dennis Geiger, Robert Skov, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sargis Adamyan, Sebastian Rudy, Florian Grillitsch, Christoph Baumgartner, Ilay Elmkies, Steven Zuber, Diadie Samassekou, Ishak Belfodil, Andrej Kramaric, Munas Dabbur, Ihlas Bebou, Maximilian Beier, Chinedu Ekene

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Yvon Mvogo, Philipp Tschauner, Angelino, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele, Ethan Ampadu, Ibrahima Konate, Frederik Jakel, Malik Talabidi, Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl, Dani Olmo, Konrad Laimer, Tyler Adams, Amadou Haidara, Christopher Nkunku, Fabrice Hartmann, Mads Bidstrup, Tom Krauss, Hannes Wolf, Timo Werner, Yussuf Poulsen, Patrik Schick, Ademola Lookman.

