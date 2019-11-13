PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of Hong Kong Open 2019 with a 21-15 21-16 win over Kim Ga Eun of Korea on Wednesday. The Olympic silver medallist will face Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan next.

HS Prannoy also went through to the second round where he will face Indonesian world number 6 Jonathan Christie. Prannoy beat China’s Huan Yu Xiang 21-17, 21-17. Women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost their first round match against Denmark’s Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen.

Sixth seed Sindhu, who had faltered in the opening round in a couple of recent tournaments, took 36 minutes to see off world no 19 Kim.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal‘s poor form this year continued as the eighth seed lost to China’s Cai Yan Yan in the first round. In men’s singles, Sameer Verma also tasted defeat at the hands of Wang Tzu Wei.

Nehwal, who had lost to Yan last month in China Open lost the match 13-21, 20-22, making it five first round exits in six tournaments.

After losing the opening game 13-21, Nehwal showed fight and was leading the Chinese 19-18, but could not hold on to the lead as Yan made a strong comeback to claim the second game 22-20, sealing her second round entry.

Verma lost 11-21, 21-13, 8-21. Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth got a lucky bye in the first round after World No.1 Kenta Mamota pulled out of the competition.

Saina and Sameer are both scheduled to play Gwangju Korea Masters Super 300 tournament next week.