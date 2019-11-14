In an all Indian affair on Thursday, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Sourabh Verma in the second round clash of the ongoing Hong Kong Open and reached the quarterfinals.

Srikanth beat Verma 21-11, 15-21, 21-19 in a three-game encounter to progress to the next round.

Srikanth was on a roll and came out all guns blazing in the opening game, not allowing his compatriot any momentum whatsoever.

However, Verma, who had lost the first game 11-21, made a strong comeback and went on to win the second game 21-15 to push the match in the third and deciding game.

The third game was a close finish eventually with Srikanth winning it 21-19 to seal the 59-minute match.

Earlier in the day, Jonatan Christie knocked out India’s HS Prannoy in the second round. The Indonesian won the match in two games, beating Prannoy 21-12, 21-19 and entered the quarterfinals.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu will be in action as she squares off against Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.

Sindhu, on Wednesday, had beaten Kim Ga Eun of Korea 21-15 21-16 to reach the second round. Sindhu, seeded sixth, had faltered in the opening round in a couple of tournaments recently, needed 36 minutes to see off world no 19 Kim in the opening round.