India’s campaign at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 came to an end on Saturday when Kidambi Srikanth went down to home favourite Lee Cheuk Yiu in straight games in the semi-final. Srikanth lost 9-21, 23-25 in 42 minutes.

In the only time the two have met in the past, Srikanth had beaten Cheuk Yiu 21-17 21-18 at the 2018 India Open.

The home favourite Cheuk Yiu had stunned former badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen to stroll into the semi-finals of his home event.

Srikanth, meanwhile, was not really challenged throughout the tournament, with him playing just one complete match in the run-up to the semi-final on Saturday.

Unseeded Srikanth, ranked 13th in the world, pocketed the first game 21-13 in just 15 minutes when the world no. 4 and fifth seed Chen Long of China retired due to an injury, to book his place in the semi-final.

Srikanth in the second round had registered a win over compatriot Sourabh Verma, 21-11, 15-21, 21-19 in the contest which lasted for 59 minutes.

Srikanth had received a bye in the first round against World No.1 Kento Momota as the Japanese withdrew from the tournament.