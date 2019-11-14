World champion PV Sindhu’s campaign at the Hong Kong Open ended on Thursday after she exited the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Open in the pre-quarterfinals but Kidambi Srikanth made the quarters for the first time in seven months after claiming a thrilling win in men’s singles.

HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap too exited from the tournament after they suffered contrasting losses in the second round.

World number 6 Sindhu lost to world number 18 Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand 18-21, 21-11, 16-21 in a contest that lasted 69 minutes. It was Sindhu’s first loss to the Thailand player in 11 meetings.

Sindhu has continued her dismal run of form. The Hyderabadi shuttler, who claimed the World Championships gold in August, has made early exits from a series of recent tournaments in China, Korea and Denmark.

Earlier, former world number 1 Srikanth, who slipped to the 13th spot in the latest BWF rankings this week, emerged as the only Indian survivor after notching up a 21-11, 15-21, 21-19 win over compatriot Sourabh Verma in the men’s singles second round.

Srikanth had last reached the quarter-finals at the Singapore Open in April. The Guntur shuttler, who received a first-round bye from world number 1 Kento Momota of Japan, will face Olympic champion Chen Long of China next.

Earlier, Prannoy suffered a 12-21, 19-21 loss to sixth seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie in the second round. Former Commonwealth Games champion Kashyap played his heart out before going down narrowly to world number 2 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-12 21-23 10-21 in a match that lasted exactly an hour.