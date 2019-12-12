Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Hong Kong vs Kenya Prediction CWC Challenge One-Day League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 15 HK vs KEN: The 2019–21 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League is the inaugural edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, a cricket tournament which forms part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The first fixtures took place in September 2019, with all matches having List A status.

The Cricket World Cup Challenge League is split into two groups, A and B, each containing six teams. The top team in each group will advance to the play-off tournament, taking place in 2022, which feeds into the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament. The Cricket World Cup Challenge League replaced the World Cricket League which was previously used as the pathway to the Cricket World Cup.

The league features the twelve teams ranked from 21st to 32nd place in the WCL following the conclusion of the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament in Namibia. The twelve teams are split into two groups, with each group playing a six-team tournament on an annual basis.

TOSS – The toss between Hong Kong and Kenya will take place at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground 2

HK vs KEN My Dream11 Team

Kinchit Shah (captain), Rakep Patel (vice-captain), Irfan Karim, Rushab Patel, Waqas Barkat, Aizaz Khan, Shem Ngoche, Collins Obuya, Ehsan Khan, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Aftab Hussain

HK vs KEN SQUADS

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Adit Gorawara, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan (captain), Raunaq Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Aftab Hussain, Aarush Bhagwat (wk), Ahsan Abbasi, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana.

Kenya: Irfan Karim (wk), Dhiren Gondaria, Naman Patel, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya (captain), Shem Ngoche, Rushab Patel, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Lameck Onyango, Jadhavji Bhimji, Aman Gandhi, Sachin Bhudia, Lucas Oluoch.

