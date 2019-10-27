Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Hong Kong vs Nigeria Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 39 HK vs NIG at Abu Dhabi: In match no. 39 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, Hong Kong will take on Nigeria will be hosted by Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 in Abu Dhabi. After a disastrous start to their qualifier campaign, Hong Kong registered two back-to-back victories against Jersey and Canada to revive their hopes. But a win against Canada held them in good stead going forward in the tournament. Kinchit Shah has been in good form throughout the tournament for Hong Kong. He is expected to score big once again against a toothless Nigerian bowling line-up.

Meanwhile, Nigeria have lost all their matches so far in the tournament. Lying at the bottom of the table, Nigeria will look to end on a high in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Joseph Adedeji scored 51 against UAE and will look to continue his form. Chimezie Onwuzulike has scored 46 in the same match and is an important cog in Nigerian batting line up. The Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between Hong Kong vs Nigeria will take place at 11 AM (IST).

Time: 11.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

My Dream11 Team

Ahsan Abbasi, Nizakat Khan, Daniel Ajeku (VC), Daniel Gim, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan (C), Joseph (Sesan) Adedeji, Scott McKechnie, Chima Akachukwu, Ehsan khan and Sylvester Okpe.

HK vs NIG Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Ahsan Abbasi, Aizaz Khan (C), Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie (WK), Simandeep Singh, Ehsan Khan, Kyle Christie, Nasrulla Rana.

Nigeria: Daniel Ajekun, Sulaimon Runsewe, Daniel Gim, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Ademola Onikoyi (C/WK), Joseph (Sesan) Adedeji, Isaac Okpe, Leke Oyede, Sylvester Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Chima Akachukwu.

SQUADS

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Ahsan Abbasi, Aizaz Khan (C), Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie (wk), Simandeep Singh, Ehsan Khan, Kyle Christie, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Aarush Bhagwat, Raag Kapur, Shahid Wasif.

Nigeria: Daniel Ajekun, Sulaimon Runsewe, Daniel Gim, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Ademola Onikoyi (wk/C), Joseph Adedeji, Isaac Okpe, Leke Oyede, Sylvester Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Chima Akachukwu, Abiodun Abioye, Mohameed Taiwo, Codi Yusuf, Segun Ogundipe.

