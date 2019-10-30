Dream11 Prediction

Hong Kong vs Oman Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips HK vs OMN Playoff 4 Match at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 9 PM IST:

While Hong Kong starts underdogs, Oman would be favourites to seal the final spot for 2020 Australia. Oman have been in red-hot form and they would like to cap off the season with a memorable win. Although Oman narrowly missed out on the top spot in Group B, they would be under a lot of pressure with losses against Jersey and Namibia proving to be killer blows. All they need to do is be cautious against Hong Kong and bring their best game forward.

TOSS – The toss between Hong Kong and Oman will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

HK vs OMN My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Scott McKenchie

Batsmen – Nizakat Khan (VC), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh

All-Rounders – Khawar Ali (C), Aamir Kaleem, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan

Bowlers – Bilal Khan, Kyle Christie, Nasrulla Rana

Scott McKenchie, Nizakat Khan (VC), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali (C), Aamir Kaleem, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Bilal Khan, Kyle Christie, Nasrulla Rana

HK vs OMN Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan (C), Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Simandeep Singh, Scott McKenchie (WK), Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Kyle Christie, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Oman: Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aamir Kaleem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Khurram Nawaz, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt

SQUADS

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Aamir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Khurram Nawaz, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Mehran Khan.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan (C), Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Simandeep Singh, Scott McKenchie (WK), Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Kyle Christie, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ahsan Abbasi, Aarush Bhagwat, Raag Kapur, Shahid Wasif

