India vs West Indies: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah seems to be making the most of his time away from the game. After the heartbreaking loss in the World Cup semi-final, Bumrah has been granted rest from BCCI and is not a part of the T20I and ODI India team which is currently in West Indies. He will join Virat Kohli-led Team India soon for the Test. In India, he took to his social media handles to share a picture of him with former cricketer Rahul Dravid and cricketer Karun Nair. He captioned the picture as, “So great to meet Rahul sir, what an honour to spend some time with you”.

So great to meet Rahul sir, what an honour to spend some time with you.💪 pic.twitter.com/CyoCfIYJgL — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 11, 2019

The picture got their fans excited as they started reacting to the post:

Yorker King meets The Wall of India. 👍 — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingmakerOne1) August 11, 2019

World’s greatest batsman with World’s greatest bowler taking a pic with Rahul Dravid and a kid. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_333) August 11, 2019

Wall meets missile man — KARAN KUMAR YADAV (@iamkaranaarav01) August 11, 2019

Jassi’s yorker will not break THE WALL — Sibprasad Senapati (@SibprasadS) August 11, 2019

Rahul sir it’s great batsman in the world of the cricket history… Now the wall of the famace Nick name of cricket history…… — CHANDAN MISHRA (@CHANDAN72110771) August 11, 2019

“It always feels good when people appreciate you. It feels good to be loved by the people of this country,” Bumrah said on a chat with Network 18’s Gaurav Kalra.

“I don’t know about being a national asset but it has been a long season with the IPL and World Cup and it was good to get a two-week break before I join the squad for the Test series,” he said about being rested.