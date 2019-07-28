Pro Kabaddi League 2019: India cricket captain Virat Kohli is again doing what he does best, win hearts! For a change, this time he is winning hearts not with the bat in his hand but for his appearance in PKL 2019 in Mumbai. Kohli was the chief guest at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, where he sang the national anthem before the Mumbai leg of PKL 2019 kicked off. Kohli’s presence sure upped the glamour quotient. He was wearing a brown outfit which looked smart on him. He had the cameras following him as expected. After the night at PKL 2019, Kohli took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support and the love they showed. Kohli had good things to say about the sport which is extremely motivating. “Honoured to be a part of such a special evening at @ProKabaddi yesterday. Jai Hind,” read Kohli’s post.

Honoured to be a part of such a special evening at @ProKabaddi yesterday. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gr6PFzRMr1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 28, 2019

Here is how fans hailed Kohli:

That chants when he entered into stadium Kohliii kohli Kohliii Kohliii made my day 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍……………. @18 pic.twitter.com/TKyjElrNMJ — Ro¢ky Edwαrd 💙🇮🇳🏏 (@IAmRockyEdward) July 28, 2019

“Kabaddi has taken a leap in the sports culture in our country since the inception of Pro Kabaddi League. Seeing a sport that we all have played as kids get to this stature today gives a different feeling altogether, especially when you know that the Indian kabaddi team is one of the best ones in the world,” Kohli said ahead of the match.

“Then seeing how players from all over the globe come to India to be a part of the PKL shows that the level of the sport has been escalated exponentially. The reason kabaddi has become a world recognised sport is due to the fitness and determination of Indian kabaddi players,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli would be leading India in the upcoming tour of West Indies. A lot will be expected from Kohli and his men after the World Cup heartbreak. India would be playing three T20Is and ODIs and a couple of Tests.