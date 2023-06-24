Home

‘Hope Cheteshwar Pujara Is Rested, Not Dropped’, Says Harbhajan Singh After India Batter Misses Out On Caribbean Tour

Veteran Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has been omitted from the Indian team for the two-Test series against West Indies.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Harbhajan Singh. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh hoped Cheteshwar Pujara is ‘rested’ and ‘not dropped’ after the Indian batter was excluded from the Test squad for the upcoming West Indies tour that starts on July 12. Pujara’s omission have made quite a lot of noise among the experts and fans.

One of the mainstays of the Indian Test team for a decade, Pujara was dropped from the side this time following his inconsistent performances over the last two years in the longest format of the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got their maiden India call-ups.

“Cheteshwar Pujara isn’t there, which makes me worried. He has been a big player for India. Hopefully, he’s also given a break and not dropped. Pujara is the backbone of this team,: Harbhajan told in his YouTube channel.

“If you’re dropping him, then the averages of other batters haven’t been good either. The benchmarks should be same for all players, no matter how big a player you are,” Harbhajan added.

After a brilliant two seasons in County cricket, a lot was expected Pujara’s bat but he failed to do so. Harbhajan felt Pujara shouldn’t be singled out as others have failed too. “If you don’t consider Pujara a key player… by that logic, others aren’t key players either. There shouldn’t be question marks about his career.

“India won series in Australia and led in England and wherever India played good, he has contributed efficiently. He hasn’t performed quite consistently in the past 1-1.5 years… but then have a look at other batters as well. Almost similar figures.

“So, to single him out isn’t right,. India will play two Tests in West Indies, which will be followed by three ODIs. India will play five T20Is against the Caribbean side, but the squads for ODIs and Tests have been announced.

