‘Hope Virat Kohli Comes Back Soon’: Ben Stokes Says Ahead Of Rajkot Test vs India

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best cricketer of this era and the star batter is currently on a break from cricket citing personal reasons. This is the first time since his debut that he missed the whole Test series against any opponent.

In Kohli’s absence, India have lost one Test match against England out of two and now BCCI said that he won’t be available for the remaining three Test matches against the Three Lions.

England captain Ben Stokes will play his 100th Test in Rajkot, 11 years after making his debut against Australia in Adelaide. Stokes, 32, will become the 16th England man to reach the milestone, the latest landmark in a storied career.

However, England skipper Ben Stokes wished Kohli the best ahead of the third Test match against India which will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot.

“Everyone wants to see Virat Kohli on the field. I wish him the best and hope he comes back soon on the cricket field”said Ben Stokes.

There are reports coming in that Kohli may return to the side for the fifth and final Test versus England at Dharamshala. A BCCI official, on condition of anonymity told the PTI, that Kohli, who is on a break due to personal commitments, could be back for the all-important game in Dharamshala.

Apart from Kohli, KL Rahul is ruled out of third Test match due to injury and there is no clarity on Ravindra Jadeja’s comeback for the third Test match.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

