With the World T20 slated next year in Australia, most teams have already started preparations. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly hopes that Yuzvendra Chahal has been rested to give others a chance, as he (Chahal) is otherwise a certainty. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently one of India’s first-choice spinner in limited-overs cricket has not been picked for ongoing South Africa series. Ganguly also spoke about Virat Kohli’s Team India not needing two left-arm spinners.

“I hope Yuzvendra Chahal has only been rested to give opportunity to others or else he is a must for India in the T20 format. India doesn’t need two left-arm spinners,” wrote Ganguly in his column.

Chahal’s spin partner Kuldeep Yadav was also not picked for the T20Is but is a part of the Test squad and in all probability could be picked in the starting XI as well. Ganguly also feels India will be playing the Tests on good pitches and not rank turners and hence it would be interesting to see how they adjust. “The test series will start soon and hopefully India will play on good pitches and not rank turners, as it has been in the last series because India is very good team on any surface,” reckoned Ganguly.

The 3-match Test series starts from September 2 and the 1st match would be played in Vizag.

India’s squad for 3 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.