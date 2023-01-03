‘Hoping For Favourable Outcome’ Says Tennis Great Martina Navratilova After Being Diagnosed With Throat, Breast Cancer

Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Cancer: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova on Monday said that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer. Navratilova said she is hoping for a “favourable outcome” after being diagnosed with breast and throat cancer. “This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome,” the 66-year-old Navratilova said. “It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all have I got,” a statement released by her representative read.

She said she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck while attending the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November, and a biopsy showed early-stage throat cancer. While Navratilova was undergoing tests on her throat, she said, the unrelated, early-stage breast cancer was discovered.

“Needless to say my phone and Twitter are both blowing up so I will say again – thank you all for your support and I am not done yet,” she tweeted Monday.

Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:)

Xoxoxo — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 2, 2023

She won 59 Grand Slam titles overall, including 31 in women’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. The last was a mixed doubles championship with Bob Bryan at the 2006 U.S. Open, a month shy of her 50th birthday.