HOR vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hornchurch and Forfarshire, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 2 PM IST March 20, Wednesday

Hornchurch will lock horns against Forfarshire for the 11th match of the ongoing European Cricket League T10 which will be played at Cartama Oval.



TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Hornchurch and Forfarshire will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – 2 PM IST, March 20 Tuesday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

HOR vs FOR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Callum Garden

Batsmen – Lesbourne Edwards (vc), George Hankins, Craig Wallace, Jalpesh Vijay

All-rounders – Scott Cameron (c), Harry Hankins, Adeel Malik, Jack Hogarth

Bowlers – Jamie King, Gavin Griffiths.

HOR vs FOR Probable Playing XIs

Hornchurch: Gavin Griffiths, Arthur George, Marc Whitlock©, Adeel Malik, Mohammad Irfan, Paul Murray(wk), George Hankins, Jalpesh Vijay, Lesbourne Edwards, Ted Coney, Gavin Griffiths

Forfarshire: Callum Garden(wk), Scott Cameron, Ryan Brown, Jack Hogarth©, James Sim, Craig Wallace, Aman Bailwal, Jamie King, Fraser Ross, Lewis Robinson, Bryce Allchin

Squads

Hornchurch: George Hankins, Jalpesh Vijay, Lesbourne Edwards, Adeel Malik, Mohammad Irfan, Paul Murray(wk), Harry Hankins, Ted Coney, Gavin Griffiths, Arthur George, Marc Whitlock©

Forfarshire: Craig Wallace, Aman Bailwal, Callum Garden(wk), Scott Cameron, Ryan Brown, Jack Hogarth©, James Sim, Jamie King, Fraser Ross, Lewis Robinson, Bryce Allchin

