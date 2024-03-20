By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
HOR vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hornchurch and Forfarshire, Playing 11s For Today's Match Cartama Oval 2 PM IST March 20, Wednesday
Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HOR vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction, HOR vs FOR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HOR vs FOR Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hornchurch and Forfarshire, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10.
Hornchurch will lock horns against Forfarshire for the 11th match of the ongoing European Cricket League T10 which will be played at Cartama Oval.
TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Hornchurch and Forfarshire will take place at 1.30 PM IST
Time – 2 PM IST, March 20 Tuesday.
Venue: Cartama Oval.
HOR vs FOR Dream11 Team
Keeper – Callum Garden
Batsmen – Lesbourne Edwards (vc), George Hankins, Craig Wallace, Jalpesh Vijay
All-rounders – Scott Cameron (c), Harry Hankins, Adeel Malik, Jack Hogarth
Bowlers – Jamie King, Gavin Griffiths.
HOR vs FOR Probable Playing XIs
Hornchurch: Gavin Griffiths, Arthur George, Marc Whitlock©, Adeel Malik, Mohammad Irfan, Paul Murray(wk), George Hankins, Jalpesh Vijay, Lesbourne Edwards, Ted Coney, Gavin Griffiths
Forfarshire: Callum Garden(wk), Scott Cameron, Ryan Brown, Jack Hogarth©, James Sim, Craig Wallace, Aman Bailwal, Jamie King, Fraser Ross, Lewis Robinson, Bryce Allchin
Squads
Hornchurch: George Hankins, Jalpesh Vijay, Lesbourne Edwards, Adeel Malik, Mohammad Irfan, Paul Murray(wk), Harry Hankins, Ted Coney, Gavin Griffiths, Arthur George, Marc Whitlock©
Forfarshire: Craig Wallace, Aman Bailwal, Callum Garden(wk), Scott Cameron, Ryan Brown, Jack Hogarth©, James Sim, Jamie King, Fraser Ross, Lewis Robinson, Bryce Allchin
