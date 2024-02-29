Home

Sports

HOR vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hornchurch vs Mechelen Eagles CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3.30 PM IST February 29, Thursday

HOR vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hornchurch vs Mechelen Eagles CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3.30 PM IST February 29, Thursday

Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HOR vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction, HOR vs MECC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HOR vs MECC Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hornchurch vs Mechelen Eagles CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10.

HOR vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints

HOR vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Hornchurch will lock horns against Mechelen Eagles CC for the first match of Group B of the European T10 Cricket League at Cartama Oval, Cartama on February 29. Hornchurch are runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament and this time they will look to win the series. On the other hand, Champions of Belgium Mechelen Eagles CC also have a good batting lineup. Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HOR vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction, HOR vs MECC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HOR vs MECC Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hornchurch vs Mechelen Eagles CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10. HOR vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hornchurch vs Mechelen Eagles CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3.30 PM IST February 29, Thursday.

Trending Now

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Hornchurch and Mechelen Eagles CC will take place at 3 PM IST

You may like to read

Time – 3.30 PM IST, February 29 Thursday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

HOR vs MECC Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jahanzeb Gul Rahman

Batsmen – Khurram Cheema, George Hankins, Jalpesh Vijay (vc)

All-rounders – Harry Hankins, Mohammad Irfan (c), Arafat Afghan

Bowlers – Abdulrahimzai Idrees, Khogyani Shakirullah, Billy Gordon, Marc Whitlock.

HOR vs MECC Probable Playing XI

Hornchurch (HOR): 1.Paul Murray(WK), 2. George Hankins, 3. Jalpesh Vijay, 4. Chris Sains, 5. Lesbourne Edwards, 6. Adeel Malik-I, 7. Mohammad Irfan, 8. Harry Hankins, 9. Gavin Griffiths, 10. Marc Whitlock(C), 11. Arthur George

Machelen Eagles CC (MECC): 1.Jahanzeb Gul Rahman(WK), 2. Yar Mohammed(C), 3. Khurram Cheema, 4. Mujeeb Khan-I, 5. Kamran Zazai(WK), 6. Arafat Afghan, 7. Hedayatullah Sherzad, 8. Muhammad Ismail, 9. Shakirullah Khogyani, 10. Abdul Rahim, 11. Idreas Abdulrahimzai.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.