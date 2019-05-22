World Cup 2019: Hosts England unveiled their 2019 World Cup kit and it is surprising to see that the fans are not liking the new jersey. The bright blue seems to have not gone down well with the fans who feel they could have done a better job. Not just England, even the Pakistan jersey was not liked by their fans. England will start as the favourites going into the marquee tournament as they have had a great run leading up to the big event. The English team has won all of their last 10 ODIs, which means they will walk into the Cup with a lot of confidence behind them.

Here is the new English jersey.

Here is how fans reacted:

Awful — Andrew Cox (@andycox1402) May 21, 2019

Holy shit 😂 that is truly awful — Tomo (@lfctomo84) May 21, 2019

Honestly, absolutely disgusting — Martin (@itwitsheet) May 21, 2019

Worst👎 — Usman Haider (@usmanhaider55) May 21, 2019

I always get confused between the man in pads standing in front of the three sticks and the man in pads standing behind the three sticks. This will help. — Nick Boggon (@nickboggon) May 21, 2019

I m confused when thy plays against West indies!! When i increase Brightness I can’t see English Players and When decreas then can’t see west Indians!! 😢😢😢 — Sai Duck (@duck_sai) May 21, 2019

Looks more like an India kit than an England one — Rich (@RichJBlake) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, England skipper Eoin Morgan, on Tuesday, said that the decision to exclude David Willey was a ‘right call’. However, he did mention that it was his ‘toughest decision ever’. “It was the toughest decision I’ve ever been a part of, certainly with this group. It’s unfortunate for those who missed out but it was the right call,” he was quoted as saying.