World Cup 2019: Hosts England unveiled their 2019 World Cup kit and it is surprising to see that the fans are not liking the new jersey. The bright blue seems to have not gone down well with the fans who feel they could have done a better job. Not just England, even the Pakistan jersey was not liked by their fans. England will start as the favourites going into the marquee tournament as they have had a great run leading up to the big event. The English team has won all of their last 10 ODIs, which means they will walk into the Cup with a lot of confidence behind them.
Here is the new English jersey.
Here is how fans reacted:
Meanwhile, England skipper Eoin Morgan, on Tuesday, said that the decision to exclude David Willey was a ‘right call’. However, he did mention that it was his ‘toughest decision ever’. “It was the toughest decision I’ve ever been a part of, certainly with this group. It’s unfortunate for those who missed out but it was the right call,” he was quoted as saying.