Poland have secured place in the last 16 of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup after an unremarkable goalless draw with Senegal in Warsaw. The hosts, playing their third match of the tournament on Wednesday, finished third in Group A.

In other Group A match, Colombia trounced Tahiti 6-0. In Group B, Italy drew 1-1 with Japan, and Ecuador beat Mexico 1-0, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which kicked off last week in the city of Lodz, will run until mid-June. Until now, hosts Poland have displayed mixed performance. They beat Tahiti 5-0 in their second match, but began the tournament with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Colombia in their opening game last week.