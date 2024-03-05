Home

Sports

Hotstar To Stream T20 World Cup 2024 For Free On Mobile

Hotstar To Stream T20 World Cup 2024 For Free On Mobile

After Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2024, fans will now watch T20 World Cup 2024 for free on Hotstar.

Hotstar To Stream T20 World Cup 2024 For Free On Mobile

New Delhi: India’s ICC event partner Hotstar will telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 for free. The marquee event is scheduled to take place from June 02 and the first match will be played between the USA and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium.

Trending Now

India will play their opener clash on June 05 against Ireland which will be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in the USA. Rohit Sharma & Co. will play all their matches in the USA.

You may like to read

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 2024 at the same venue. Rohit Sharma will lead team India in the marquee event and Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.