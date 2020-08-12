Dream11 Tips And Prediction

HOU vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers at AdventHealth Arena, Orlando: In one of the most exciting clashes of NBA 2019-20 on Wednesday evening, Houston Rockets will take on the Indiana Pacers at the AdventHealth Arena, Orlando – August 13 in India. The NBA 2019-20 HOU vs IND match will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. Although the Rockets will be resting several names as well today as they play their second straight encounter, the club should still manage to remain largely unfazed today. The team is welcoming back the trio of Harden, Robert and Eric, a contingent which will massively bolster the side to see the team cruise its way through to a win. On the other hand, the bubble has been a relatively steady period for the Pacers with the side registering a 5-2 record in the seeding round, the foregone thumping at the hands of Miami Heat makes for a cause of concern. The calamitous collapse doesn’t bode well for the side ahead of the playoffs as the side gets ready to take on the best in the league now. Also Read - ATN vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain Quarterfinal Match, Predicted XIs at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica 12.30 AM IST August 13

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook, T.J. McConnell (PP)

Shooting Guard: James Harden, Aaron Holiday

Small Forward: D Carroll

Power Forward: Robert Covington (SP)

Center: P.J. Tucker, G. Bitadze

HOU vs IND Starting 5s

Houston Rockets: Russell Westbrook (PG), James Harden (SG), Danuel House (SF), Robert Covington (PF), P.J. Tucker (C).

Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon (PG), Victor Oladipo (SG), T.J. Warren (SF), Doug McDermott (PF), Myles Turner (C).

HOU vs IND Likely Squads

Houston Rockets (HOU): Russell Westbrook, Austin Rivers, Chris Clemons, James Harden, Ben McLemore, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, Danuel House, DeMarre Carroll, Robert Covington, Luc Mbah a Moute, Bruno Caboclo, P.J. Tucker, Jeff Green, Tyson Chandler.

Indiana Pacers (IND): Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. McConnell, Edmond Sumner, Victor Oladipo, Aaron Holiday, Naz Mitrou-Long, Brian Bowen, T.J. Warren, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Doug McDermott, T.J Leaf, JaKarr Sampson, Myles Turner, Goga Bitadze.

