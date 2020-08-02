Dream11 Tips And Prediction

HOU vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks at Walt Disney World, Florida: In one of the most exciting clashes of NBA 2019-20 on super Sunday, Houston Rockets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Walt Disney World, Florida – August 3 in India. The NBA 2019-20 HOU vs MIL match will kick-off at 6 AM IST. In the NBA 2019-20 league standings, Milwaukee Bucks, the Eastern Conference giants, are leading the tally while Houston Rockets are at the fifth position in the Western Conference. Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs and played three inter-squad scrimmages each in the bubble before resuming their season. Bucks were the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. Their rate of winning games ebbed to some extent after that, but it was also down to the injuries to some key players, Giannis and Middleton in particular. Also Read - BOS vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20: Star Player, Fantasy Picks For Today's Basketball Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers Match at ESPN Wide World of Sports 1AM IST August 3

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: A Rivers

Shooting Guard: James Harden (PP), B McLemore, W Mathews

Small Forward: D Carroll

Power Forward: Giannis (SP)

Center: B Lopez, R Lopez

HOU vs MIL Starting 5s

Houston Rockets –

PF: Robert Covington

SF: Danuel House

C: P. J. Tucker

PG: James Harden

SG: Russell Westbrook

Milwaukee Bucks –

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

SF: Khris Middleton

C: Brook Lopez

PG: Wesley Matthews

SG: Donte DiVincenzo

HOU vs MIL Likely Squads

Houston Rockets: James Harden, Jaron Blossomgame, Russell Westbrook, Gerald Green, Isaiah Hartenstein, Clint Capela, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Eric Gordon, Robert Covington, Ryan Anderson, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Anthony Bennett, P. J. Tucker, Shamorie Ponds, Michael Frazier and Thabo Sefolosha.

Milwaukee Bucks: Khris Middleton, Ersan Ilyasova, Brook Lopez, Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Robin Lopez, Kyle Korver.

