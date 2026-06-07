Hours after being appointed as India’s T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer outshines Suryakumar Yadav in Mumbai T20 league

Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase for SoBo Mumbai Falcons with a fantastic half-century to bring a smile to faces of the selectors, who despite his absence in the T20I side for nearly 3 years, chose him as the man to lead the next generation

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Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Just hours after replacing Suryakumar Yadav as India’s next T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer delivered a statement of a knock in last night’s Mumbai T20 league match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Iyer and Surya clashed on the local stage, where the former’s SoBo Mumbai Falcons secured a commanding 5-wicket victory over Suryakumar’s Triumphs Knights MNE.