How Australia can qualify for the Super 8 after massive defeat to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026

Here are the details on how Australia can qualify for the Super 8 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

On Friday, February 13, the Zimbabwe team shocked the cricket world after defeating one of the toughest teams of all time, Australia, by 23 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

While showcasing impressive batting, Zimbabwe posted 169 runs on the board for 2 wickets. However, in response, Travis Head’s side failed to chase the target and were bowled out for 146 runs. This victory helped Zimbabwe move to the second spot in the Group B points table.

Zimbabwe dominate Australia with bat and ball

Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani built an impressive partnership. Bennett scored 64 runs off 56 balls, including seven boundaries, and remained not out till the end. While Tadiwanashe smashed 35 runs off 21 balls, including seven boundaries.

On the other hand, star player Ryan Burl and captain Sikander Raza also performed well as Ryan scored 35 runs off 30 balls, including four boundaries, and Raza gave a finishing touch to the team and smashed 25 runs off 13 balls, including two boundaries and a six. Zimbabwe’s impressive batting performance helped them add 169 runs on the board for 2 wickets.

Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans surprised the whole cricket world with their absolutely brilliant bowling performance. Blessing took four important wickets — Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, and Adam Zampa. On the other hand, Brad Evans also played a crucial role and dismissed Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Ben Dwarshuis.

How Australia can qualify for the Super 8

Speaking about the chances of the Australian team to qualify for the Super 8, honestly, their chances to qualify are at risk. They need to win both their games against Sri Lanka and Oman. Victories against both teams will lead them to six points. This is not it; they also need big wins to improve their net run rate.

Which team could replace Australia in the Super 8

If Australia beat Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka later beat Zimbabwe (if Zimbabwe beat Ireland), then all three teams – Australia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe can finish with the same points. In that case, net run rate will decide who qualifies.

But if Australia and Zimbabwe both defeat Sri Lanka, then Australia and Zimbabwe will go to the Super 8, and Sri Lanka will be out.

Speaking about the team who could replace Australia in the Super 8 from Group B, Zimbabwe are likely to replace them as they have won both their matches and have a very strong net run rate of +1.194. All they need is to continue their ongoing performance.

