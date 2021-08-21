Headingley: Not long back, Mohammed Siraj got a big break when he was picked to play for India in Australia after a number of players picked up injuries. Since then, there has been no looking back for the Hyderabadi-born pacer. He has gone from strength to strength and is currently an important player in Virat Kohli’s scheme of things.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd Test vs England, Headingley, Leeds: Virat Kohli-Led India Likely to Field Same Team

Even at the iconic Lord's recently, he turned the game in a span of two deliveries when he picked up the wickets of Moeen Ali and Sam Curran of consecutive balls.

But the Siraj-Bharat Arun story starts way back in 2016 in Hyderabad when former cricketer P Jyothi Prasad handed over the pacer. Bharat Arun was the Hyderabad coach in 2016-17 when he met Siraj and started working with him.

“If you give a kid a toy, he will keep playing with it right? On seeing the slope Bharat Arun obviously told him to angle it across with a scrambled seam. So, he kept on doing it with grand success,” India fielding coach R Sridhar told R Ashwin when the latter wanted to know the reason behind Siraj’s excellent use of the Lord’s slope.

Siraj’s equation with Bharat Arun is one of the best coach-player relationships in modern-day cricket.

