Old Trafford: There has been immense excitement in the Manchester United camp after the news that Cristiano Ronaldo has been re-signed became official. From players to fans, all have been busy welcoming Ronaldo. Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo's Portugal teammate, came up with a cheeky post where he claimed credit for the move. Fernandes took to Twitter and wrote, 'Agent Bruno'?" It had an emoji of a suitcase.

"Welcome back home Cristiano," he added, with a subsequent emoji of a goat.



Not just Fernandes, other Manchester United players also reacted:

Wow wow wow, he’s home 🤩♥️ @Cristiano — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 27, 2021

Reports had suggested that Ronaldo is going to sign up with Manchester City, but that did not happen.

An official statement released by Manchester United said, “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.”

This would be Ronaldo’s second stint with the Premier League club. In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

Manchester United have not revealed the length of the contract yet but Sky Italia has reported that the Premier giants will pay Juventus 25 million euro ($29.49 million). While Ronaldo has reportedly signed a two-year contract, worth 480,000 pounds ($660,048.00) a week.