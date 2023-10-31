ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Qualification Scenarios: Can Afghanistan Advance To Maiden ICC Knockouts?

Home

Afghanistan have already caused three upsets in ODI World cup 2023 after beating England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

For the first time Afghanistan have won three matches in a single ODI World Cup edition. (Image: ACB)

New Delhi: Afghanistan have been the most improved side in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 after Netherlands. After having won just one World Cup game in two editions (2015 and 2019), Afghanistan proved they should no be taken lightly anymore, beating heavyweights like England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the process. Their latest win against the Islanders have helped them rise to fifth with six points from as many matches.

With a 100 per cent win record so far, hosts India have already put their one foot forward in the semifinals. India sit atop the table with a maximum of 12 points, followed South Africa, who have won one match less than India. Afghanistan too stand a great chance to make it to the last four of the World Cup for the first time.

How can Afghanistan qualify for ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals?

The cut-off for a place in ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals is 14 points. One more win in their next three games will assure India a place in the last four while South Africa need two more wins to cement their semis spot. As things stand currently, it’s a three-way battle for the last two spots in the semifinals.

For Afghanistan to make it to the semifinal stage, the Hasmatullah Shahidi-led side need to win their remaining three games which will take them to 12 points. In that case, either New Zealand or Australia need to falter in atleast two of their respective games.

New Zealand and Australia are currently locked at eight points each with the Black Caps taking the third spot due to better net run rate (NRR). Even if Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan finish at 12 points each, then the NRR will come into play as to who make to the final four. Afghanistan will next take on the Netherlands (November 3), Australia (November 7), and South Africa (November 10).

