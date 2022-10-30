New Delhi: It was a closely fought contest between India and South Africa in a low scoring game as the Proteas held their nerves till the very end to chase down 134 runs in the final over of the match at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday.Also Read - AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs Ireland T20 WC Match at the Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST October 31 Mon

India's loss meant, Pakistan chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-final is very slim as they are virtually out of contention. But still there is an outside chance and a lot of luck required to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Here's how they can qualify for the Semis:-

Pakistan now need to beat both South Africa and Bangladesh in their remaining matches and hope that India lose both their remaining fixtures against the Bangla Tigers and Zimbabwe. If the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands beat South Africa, it can also boost Men in Green’s chances. Pakistan need to win by big margins and make sure their net run-rate is more than their arch-rivals. South Africa vs Netherlands if ends in a washout will also do a big favour for the 2009 T20 World Champions.

Earlier today Babar Azam and Co logged their first points in the ICC T20 World Cup, crushing the Netherlands by six wickets with more than six overs to spare in their Super 12 Group 2 match at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. Riding on a superb bowling performance, Pakistan restricted Netherlands to 91/9 and then knocked off the runs for the loss of four wickets to earn their first victory in the T20 World Cup.