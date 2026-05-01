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How can players dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi early? Star cricketer reveals…

How can players dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi early? Star cricketer reveals…

Star West Indies cricketer reveals how bowlers can dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of DC vs RR clash in IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Star cricketer reveals how can players dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi early?

The match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is all set to be played between Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Singh, Jaipur. This match will decide Delhi Capitals’ journey in the tournament as they have disappointed their fans with some major blunders.

Speaking about the match, star player and one of the greatest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed the fans and cricket world with his spectacular batting performance. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed some great and experienced bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Vaibhav showcased fearless batting and dominated bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood.

However, in the evening’s match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to face star Australian pacer and one of the finest pacers of all time, Mitchell Starc, who will play his maiden match for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It will be interesting to see the contest of youngster vs experienced pacer. The cricket fans are aware of Mitchell Starc’s capability and wicket-taking abilities. But, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also impressed in the tournament with his attacking approach.

Also Read | RR vs DC IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Mitchell Starc, Prithvi Shaw IN, Lungi Ngidi OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes…

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Ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, former West Indies legend and one of the finest players of all time, Ian Bishop opened up on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s weakness and how a player can send him to the pavilion early.

“Technically, he is unique with his bat swing, baseball sort of swing. Very hard to say exactly what his weakness is. Back of a length delivery has worked against him, but if you don’t get a top edge early, the same goes out of the park. I don’t know if there’s one plan I can put my finger on yet.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is constantly chasing the ‘Orange Cap’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Speaking about his stats in the tournament, Sooryavanshi has played 9 matches in the tournament so far. He scored 400 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 238. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have smashed a century and two half-century in the tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could win the ‘Orange Cap’ one more time as he needs to score more than 25 runs in the match against Delhi Capitals. Currently, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen are ahead of him in the ‘Orange Cap’ list. Abhishek Sharma has played nine matches in the tournament so far, scoring 425 runs. Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen holds the second spot with 414 runs.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s U-19 World Cup 2026-winning teammate joins Kavya Maran’s SRH in middle of IPL 2026 season, name is…

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