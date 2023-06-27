How Can West Indies Qualify For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? | EXPLAINED

Home

Logan van Beek produced an astonishing display of his all-round show in the Super Over to help the Netherlands stun West Indies for a famous victory in their Group A match of Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers at the Takashinga Sports Club

Harare, Jun 26: Logan van Beek produced an astonishing display of his all-round show in the Super Over to help the Netherlands stun West Indies for a famous victory in their Group A match of Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers at the Takashinga Sports Club, here on Monday.

After a tied match where both teams made 374 in their respective 50 overs, van Beek hit 30 runs off six balls allotted to the Netherlands, hitting an astonishing three fours and as many sixes off Jason Holder, setting a new record for most runs hit in a Super Over of ODIs.

He then returned with the ball to take out Johnson Charles and Holder while conceding eight runs to pull off a heist for the Netherlands.

But following this shock defeat, what is the scenario for the West Indies to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India ?

As things stand, the Windies have qualified for the Super Six round after occupying the third position in the qualifiers table of Group A. So the equation for the 2-time champions is that they have to win their remaining matches against Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman and hope that not more than one team finishes with 8 + points in the final round of the qualifiers.

The format of the qualifiers is such that top 3 teams from their respective groups will carry forward their group stage points earned against the qualified teams and only top 2 in the Super Six round will book a place in the main phase of the World Cup. Zimbabwe will carry four points as they have defeated both the Windies and Netherlands. Netherlands will have two points as they have beaten the Caribbean side, whereas West Indies will carry zero points as they have failed to beat both Netherlands and Zimbabwe. So the Windies will have to pull off something special to book a ticket to India.

